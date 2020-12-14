IND v AUS 2020: 'I will definitely pick Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin,' states Shane Warne

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne believes Kuldeep Yadav must be India's preferred spinner in the Test series ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, though, has been the Men in Blue's premier spinner in overseas conditions of late.

However, he sustained a hamstring injury as well as a concussion blow in the first T20I against Australia. This has raised questions about his availability for the first Test at Adelaide.

Shane Warne feels Ashwin will be ineffective in Australian conditions due to the player's modest numbers in the country. The 34-year-old has only picked up 27 wickets in the 7 Tests that he has played Down Under.

Yadav, on the other hand, picked up a five-wicket haul in his only Test appearance at Sydney in the final Test of the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The legendary Aussie spinner reckons Yadav has an edge over Ashwin in these conditions. If Jadeja is unavailable for the first Test, Shane Warne certainly backs Yadav to play as India's lone specialist spinner.

“The Australia conditions suit Kuldeep Yadav more than Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin has really struggled in Australia and has not done well here. Kuldeep Yadav has done really well," Shane Warne told Sports Talk.

"In case (injured) Jadeja is out, I will play Kuldeep Yadav. I will have three quicks and a spinner. I will definitely pick Kuldeep ahead of Ashwin,” added Shane Warne.

An all-pace attack won't work in the pink-ball Test: Shane Warne

Shane Warne feels India must go into the Adelaide Test with three fast bowlers and a specialist spinner.

The first Test between India and Australia is set to begin on December 17th at Adelaide and it will be played with a pink ball. As seen in the practice game between India and Australia A, the pink-ball does move a lot than the red ball, especially under the lights. Both sides might go into the game with an all-pace attack because of this.

However, Shane Warne is of the opinion that there must be a variety in a bowling attack for it to be successful. He believes India needs to stick to their combination of three pacers and a spinner, which brought them success the last time they were Down Under.

“India won their first-ever Test series two years ago because of their fast bowlers and how their batsmen face the fast bowlers. So, I don’t think that 4 pace attack will work," said Shane Warne.

Ravichandran Ashwin has the experience of bowling in Australian conditions, while Kuldeep Yadav has the talent to create an instant impact. It will be interesting to see what kind of a bowling combination the Men in Blue will go in with in the first Test, especially if Jadeja is ruled out.