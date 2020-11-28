IND v AUS 2020: ‘If Hardik is not fit to bowl, where is your sixth bowling option?’ – Gautam Gambhir says India are unbalanced

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir opined that a half-fit Hardik Pandya has made the current Indian ODI side lack balance and a sixth bowling option. This is what happened in the first ODI versus Australia on Friday (November 27) where all five bowlers leaked runs as India conceded 374 runs to eventually lose by 66.

Hardik Pandya has not fully recovered from the stress fracture in his lower back. While he is in the side – both India and Mumbai Indians – as a specialist batsman, he is yet to regain full fitness and get back to bowling. About this, Gautam Gambhir said India are a bowler short and all-rounder Vijay Shankar does not have the same impact with the bat.

“Big time and this has been happening what - since the last World Cup. If Hardik is not fit [to bowl], where is your sixth bowling option?...It’s only Vijay Shankar that I can think of. But does have the same impact batting at No. 5 or 6? Can he give you seven or eight overs? I have my doubts,” Gambhir was quoted as saying on ESPNcricinfo.

‘The problem India are facing now, will be facing then,’ says Gautam Gambhir

David Warner and Steve Smith are the seventh and eighth bowling options for Australia

A lot of the discussion has been about how India have been missing Rohit Sharma’s presence and experience at the top of the order. However, Gautam Gambhir feels that Rohit won’t be able to resolve the imbalance in the side for he won’t be able to contribute with the ball.

“You can talk [about] putting in Manish Pandey. Even if and when Rohit Sharma comes back in the XI, the problem you are facing now you will be facing then. There is no one in the top six who can actually give you a couple of overs,” Gambhir, who has scored 10,324 runs in 242 internationals, explained.

One of the primary reasons why Australia started the tour as favourites was because of the quality all-rounders in their ranks. The former India southpaw also echoed the same opinion.

“And if you see the Australian side, there is Moises Henriques, who can give you a couple of overs. There is Sean Abbott who is a bowling all-rounder. They have Daniel Sams who can both bowl and bat. From the Indian point of view, if Hardik is unfit where is the replacement?” Gambhir concluded.

Advertisement

India have to tweak their line-up if they are to harbour any chance of winning the second ODI on Sunday (November 29) and stay alive in the series.