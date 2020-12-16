IND V AUS 2020: If Jasprit Bumrah has the ball at the right time of night, he can do all sorts of damage, says Shane Bond

Although Jasprit Bumrah had a disappointing ODI series, former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond believes that the Indian pacer will do well in the Test series against Australia, which begins on Thursday, December 17 at Adelaide.

According to Bond, Jasprit Bumrah will be a critical part of the Indian bowling attack in the pink-ball Test and can do a lot of damage with the ball during night time. Speaking to AAP, Bond asserted:

“Booms (Bumrah) has been out here before and been very successful but he’s still interested in different ways to do things. That’s one of his greatest strengths.

“If he has the ball at the right time of night and it’s reasonably new, then he can banana it both ways at 145k plus and do all sorts of damage.”

Jasprit Bumrah will be a real handful in Tests: Bond

Jasprit Bumrah picked up only four wickets in the ODI series and was hammered for over 70 runs in the first two matches.

Ahead of the first Test against Australia, @imVkohli and @stevesmith49 recall memories from the 2014-15 series.



Watch the full interview here - https://t.co/3jEYM9zxzV #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/d0jpVSNnPd — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

Subsequently, he was rested for all the three T20Is. Admitting that Jasprit Bumrah was below par in the limited-overs matches, Bond backed him to come good in the Test matches. Bond added:

“He takes a great deal of pride in his performance and I know he’ll be annoyed he hasn’t quite got the results so far that he’s wanted. The wickets were pretty flat in the ODI series to be fair.

“I’m sure the tour is going to get better for Booms ... he’ll be a real handful and is the sort of bowler who can very quickly change a game if he gets it right.”

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the star performers for India during the historic 2018-19 Test triumph Down Under. He was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the series with 21 scalps at an average of 17.

'Ajinkya and I are on the same page and I’m sure he'll do a tremendous job in my absence,' says #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli on the eve of the first Test against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/S8fmUABfUC — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah was the Man of the Match in the third Test at Melbourne. He claimed nine wickets in the Test as India took the crucial 2-1 lead in the four-match series.