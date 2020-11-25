IND v AUS 2020: India, Australia to pay 63-second tribute to Phil Hughes on his sixth death anniversary

Australia and India are likely to pay tribute to late batsman Phil Hughes during the first ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 27.

The day marks the sixth death anniversary of Phil Hughes, who died at only 25 after being struck on the neck by a bouncer while batting for South Australia against New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield match on November 25, 2014. Incidentally, that ill-fated match was also held at the SCG.

Phil Hughes was not out on 63 when the incident took place. As a tribute to the late cricketer, Australia and India are likely to stand for 63 seconds of applause. Further, it has been learned that Australia will wear black armbands with Phil Hughes’ initials to mark the occasion of his sixth death anniversary.

How Phil Hughes tragically passed away at 25

Batting on 63 for South Australia against New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield match, Phil Hughes was struck on the neck having missing an attempted hook despite wearing a helmet.

Immediately after being hit, Phil Hughes tried to gather himself, but even as players gathered around him to check on his well-being, the southpaw collapsed to the ground. After being given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, he was rushed to a Sydney hospital, and was placed into induced coma as he had suffered a brain haemorrhage.

All Sheffield Shield matches were abandoned as prayers started pouring in for Phil Hughes from all across the globe. In an unfortunate turn of events, he passed away on the morning of November 27, 2014, three days short of his 26th birthday.

Phil Hughes had played 26 Tests and 25 ODIs for Australia between 2009 and 2014, and was primed to make a comeback to the national squad when the tragedy struck. Incidentally, India were touring Australia when the disaster occurred.

When cricketers died due to on-field injuries

Raman Lamba

In a similar incident to the Hughes one, former India cricketer Raman Lamba lost his life after being struck on the head by a ball while fielding without a helmet in Dhaka in 1998. Lamba was playing for Dhaka club Abahani Krira Chakra in the final of the Premier Division versus Mohammedan Sporting Club.

South African cricketer Darryn Randall died in October 2013 after being hit on the head by a cricket ball during a match in Alice, Eastern Cape.