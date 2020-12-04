IND v AUS 2020: India are playing timidly and need to be more aggressive, states Michael Vaughan

India were finally able to bag their first win on the tour of Australia as they won the third ODI at Canberra by 13 runs. India batted first and were in a spot of bother at 152-5 when Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja put on 150 runs for the sixth wicket. This partnership propelled India's total to 302-5 in 50 overs, and Australia were bowled out for 289 in reply, thanks to some fine bowling by the Indian pacers.

Although India won the game, former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that it does not hide the failure of India's top-order in the third ODI. No one except Virat Kohli really got going, and Vaughan feels that the Men in Blue need to be a bit more aggressive in their approach.

"We saw an incredible partnership between Pandya and Jadeja but beyond that is not great deal but I was just wondering back of the mind that they are playing timidly and is getting them into a situation,” said Michael Vaughan on Cricbuzz.

I feel the culture in the Indian dressing room is a bit old school: Michael Vaughan

Vaughan feels the Indian dressing room must give the team more freedom to play aggressively.

Michael Vaughan believes that the Indian team have the ability to play with freedom, something that the England team is doing. But he reckons that the dressing room atmosphere and the team culture of the Men in Blue might be a little old school.

Vaughan feels that if India can go a little harder at the opposition, they are surely capable of beating any team in the world on any given day.

“I just think it’s freedom and culture around dressing room which allows them to do that (play aggressively) and I think, India have the talent in their batsmen and playing with that approach because they’ve got the skill, they’ve got the time, they’ve got the gift," Michael Vaughan said.

"I just wonder if in that culture, in the Indian dressing room, I just wonder it’s a little bit old school. I just wonder it’s a little bit back the innings when we play consistently. They’ve got enough talent to go out for it a little bit early and a bit harder,” he further added.

The first T20I between India and Australia will be played at Canberra on December 4. Michael Vaughan is hopeful that the Men in Blue will play with more freedom in this series.