Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes that the Indian team have made a huge mistake by not opting for enough all-rounders in their ODI squad for the tour of Australia. The Indian bowlers were expensive in the first ODI against the Aussies and as skipper Virat Kohli did not have a sixth bowling option, there wasn't much he could do to change the course of the game.

With Hardik Pandya lacking the fitness to bowl, India went into the first ODI with only five bowling options and paid a heavy price for it. Gambhir is of the opinion that India could have tried playing Washington Sundar or Shivam Dube in the playing XI, as they could have given Virat Kohli that extra bowling alternative. He reckons that India's decision to go in with only five bowling options could prove costly for them going ahead in the ODI series.

"They could have given someone like Washington Sundar or Shivam Dube or whoever was there in the squad to play the next game and see how they go into the one-day format. But if you don't have anyone in Australia then it is a selection error as well."

"Unless and until you don't judge someone you will never be able to find how good he is at the international level. India has not taken those options to Australia and those might come back to hurt them big time," Gautam Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Virat Kohli's answer to the question of sixth bowling option wasn't the best: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir believes that India need to soon groom someone into that role of the extra bowling option in ODI cricket

When skipper Virat Kohli was asked about the lack of sixth bowling option, after the first ODI, he simply replied by saying that India did not have any. Gambhir was not impressed by the response and believes that with such a large squad, there should have been someone who could provide India with that extra bowling expertise.

The 39-year-old claims that until India actually give someone an opportunity in that role, they will never know how good the player really is.

"If you just want to make someone bowl you can make anyone. That is not the question and probably wasn't the best answer either, that we don't have it. You should have a squad where you have someone in it. Yes, I can understand they probably are not of the same quality. But then you have such a big squad in Australia, you could have someone in the squad and see how it goes as well," Gautam Gambhir said.

Gambhir concluded by stating that India must soon find a solution for the growing problem and prepare a player for that particular role, especially in ODI cricket.