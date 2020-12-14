IND v AUS 2020: 'India will dearly miss the services of Ishant Sharma in the Test series'- Zaheer Khan

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan believes Team India will miss the experience of Ishant Sharma in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

The 32-year-old has played 97 Tests and been India's premier bowler in the longest format for a while.

Ishant Sharma's form, especially in overseas conditions since 2018, has been absolutely sensational. He has picked up as many as 53 wickets in just 13 Tests at a brilliant average of 20.00.

Zaheer Khan reckons the tall fast bowler had formed an ideal bowling combination alongside Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, due to the variety that they bring to India's pace attack.

"India will surely miss the services of Ishant Sharma. Especially in the past few overseas series, Ishant Sharma has had a great contribution. He has also played a lot of Test matches and has a lot of experience. When Ishant is alongside Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, the bowling attack looks complete as all the three bowlers have different abilities," Zaheer Khan told Ashish Nehra in a video on Cricbuzz.

Umesh Yadav must replace Ishant Sharma in India's playing XI: Zaheer Khan

Umesh Yadav's ability to swing the ball will be handy for the Men in Blue in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide

While Ishant Sharma will be unavailable for the Test series, Zaheer Khan feels the Men in Blue have an able replacement in the form of Umesh Yadav.

The 33-year-old has been Team India's back-up pacer in the longest format for some time. He has picked up 144 wickets from 46 Tests and bowled well whenever he has been required to.

As India's other reserve pacers in Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj are inexperienced, Zaheer Khan believes Umesh Yadav's experience should be enough to guarantee him a place in the playing XI.

Advertisement

"If you look at the reserves as far as fast bowlers are concerned, you have Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini. Mohammed Siraj is inexperienced and thus the Indian team will like to choose between Umesh and Saini as their third seamer. According to me, the experience should be given more weight and Umesh Yadav needs to play," Zaheer Khan opined.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played from December 17 at Adelaide and will be a Day-Night encounter.

Both the sides will be looking to take an early lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to gain some confidence and momentum for the rest of the series.