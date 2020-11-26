IND v AUS 2020: Indian and Australian players to wear black armbands during 1st ODI in honor of Dean Jones

The Indian and Australian players will wear black armbands during the first ODI on Friday (November 27) in honor of Dean Jones, who passed away during the IPL in September. The cricketers will also observe a minute of silence before the match in memory of the former Australian batsman.

Dean Jones was part of the Star network's commentary panel for the IPL 2020 when he passed away on September 24 in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. He was 59.

In addition to the 52 Tests and 164 ODIs he played for Australia, Dean Jones was affectionately known for his knowledge of the game, energy both on and off the field and his commentary skills. Cricket Australia (CA) has prepared two significant tributes in Dean Jones' memory.

“The first celebration will come at Friday’s opening one-day international against India at the SCG when there will be a minute’s silence before play and both nations will don black armbands. There will also be a highlights package of his grand career on the big screen,” said a report in Sydney Morning Herald.

Cricket Australia's biggest honor for Dean Jones

One last lap of the @MCG for Deano, farewelled by ten of his closest family members over the weekend. Forever in our hearts! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R2skRt2CkB — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 7, 2020

The second honor will be presented at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Dean Jones' home ground, during the epochal Boxing Day Test match. Earlier this year, the MCG also witnessed his funeral ceremony which included an emotional lap of the ground.

“The biggest honor, however, will be saved for the showcase event that is the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The tribute will be held at the tea break at 3.24 p.m. on day one, where Jones’ wife Jane and family will be in attendance,” the report added.

"A poem written by local writer Chris Driscol in the wake of Jones’ death will be recited, while there will be a tribute banner inside the seating bowl across a bay of seats for the entire Test. Other plans are also being discussed.”

Among the many splendid knocks he played in his career, Dean Jones is often remembered for his rousing 210 in the famous tied Test at Chennai, in 1986.