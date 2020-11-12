Ind v Aus 2020: Indian cricket team's new jersey for Australia tour to have retro feel, reports say

The Indian cricket team is likely to wear a new jersey for the limited-overs contests in Australia, which will feature three ODIs and the same number of T20Is.

The shirts will have a retro theme inspired by the 1970s, according to a report in The Outlook. It will also have a navy blue shade instead of the sky blue color which Team India has been wearing for the last few years.

Some reports claim that the Indian cricket team jersey could be similar to the uniform that India wore in 1992 during their visit to the country, which also featured the World Cup. Other than the colors, another aspect that will be changing on the jersey is the name of the kit sponsor.

The new Men in Blue shirts will display the name of BCCI's new kit sponsors MPL Sports, which replaced Nike. The three-year deal between BCCI and MPL is said to be worth INR 120 Crore apart from revenue sharing.

While the Indian cricket team will be seen with a new shade of blue for the ODIs and T20Is, the Australian team will also be seen with a different jersey as well, but only for the T20 series.

The hosts will sport indigenous shirts for the T20Is against India, with an aim of promoting the role of indigenous Australians in cricket.

Indian cricket team leaves for Australia tour

Following the conclusion of IPL 2020, the Indian cricket team flew off to Australia on Wednesday without Rohit Sharma, boarding a flight to Sydney directly from Dubai. The players were seen wearing customized PPE kits for travel to be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

India are scheduled to feature in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests in Australia starting November 27. The series will be India’s first international assignment since the tour of New Zealand earlier this year.