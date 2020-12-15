IND v AUS 2020: Indian cricket team stars sweat it out in the nets before the pink-ball Test [Watch]

The Indian cricket team will play their first overseas day/night Test match against Australia in Adelaide this week. The visitors performed brilliantly in the T20I series, and they will look forward to continuing in the same vein in the game's most extended format.

The likes of Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, and others got some valuable pink-ball practice in the tour match against Australia 'A' in Sydney. The Indian cricket team batsmen prepared for the historic Test with a grueling net session Down Under.

BCCI shared some glimpses of the Indian cricket team's net session on social media.

"The grind never stops #TeamIndia sweat it out in the nets ahead of the 1st Test against Australia beginning December 17 #AUSvIND," BCCI captioned the Twitter post.

The grind never stops 💪 #TeamIndia sweat it out in the nets ahead of the 1st Test against Australia beginning December 17 😎😎 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qcyB0EokpZ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2020

The Indian cricket team has not won a single Test match in 2020

While the Indian cricket team has ruled over other teams in Test cricket over the last decade, Virat Kohli's men have been winless in 2020 so far. They have played only two Tests, with the New Zealand cricket team beating them in both fixtures.

It is pertinent to note that the Indian cricket team did not lose a single Test match in 2019. Their dominance helped them attain the number one position on the ICC World Test Championship points table. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICC changed the rules of the World Test Championship.

As we gear up for the big series ahead, we have two greats talking cricket.



Watch this space for more.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BECmIIscVf — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2020

The points are now calculated based on percentage. Thus, Australia overtook the Indian cricket team on the standings. Apart from Australia and India, New Zealand and England are also in contention for a place in the top 2.

The race to the ICC World Test Championship grand finale will heat up as all the four nations will be in action in red-ball cricket.