IND v AUS 2020: Indian skipper Virat Kohli achieves unique landmark in 3rd ODI

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has become the second Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to breach the 12,000 ODI runs milestone. The right-handed batsman touched the landmark in the 12th over of the Indian innings with a single off Sean Abbott's first ball.

Virat Kohli recently completed 22,000 international runs across formats. Ahead of the 3rd ODI match against Australia in Canberra, the 32-year-old was just 23 runs shy of joining Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene in the elite club of batsmen with 12,000 ODI runs.

Virat Kohli Becomes The Quickest To Get 12,000 ODI runs



Another Day, Another Milestone Under King Kohli 🙇‍♂️👑#AUSvIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/tCJNQsrLkj — RCB Trends™ (@TrendRCB) December 2, 2020

It is pertinent to note that Virat Kohli has become the fastest batsman to accomplish this feat in 50-over cricket. He is currently playing his 251st ODI match, and he has taken 242 innings to complete 12,000 runs in this format. The Delhi man had a magnificent batting average of 59.29 before the Canberra ODI.

Can Virat Kohli help the Indian cricket team open their account in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League?

The Indian cricket team has made quite a few changes to their playing XI for the third ODI against Australia. The visitors suffered crushing defeats in the first two ODIs. As a result, they are at the last position on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

Even though India has qualified for the 2023 Cricket World Cup being the hosts of the competition, skipper Virat Kohli would prefer that the Men in Blue finish in the top half of the points table.

The Master Virat Kohli Completed 12,000 ODI runs. And as usual King Kohli is Fastest of All Time. Virat Kohli Greatest ODI Batsman.!! #GOAT🐐 pic.twitter.com/etfIzK8kRW — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 2, 2020

In the ongoing ODI match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Sean Abbott removed Shikhar Dhawan early, but Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli steadied the Indian innings. The duo added 56 runs for the second wicket before Gill lost his wicket to Ashton Agar.