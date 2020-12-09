IND v AUS 2020: 'Indians should start a petition to include Hardik Pandya in Test squad' - Shane Warne

Former Australian wrist-spinner Shane Warne firmly believes that the Indian selectors should include Hardik Pandya in the squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series versus Australia. The 51-year-old Aussie tweeted that the Indian fans should start a petition to include the all-rounder in their Test squad.

A Twitter user shared Warne's statement on the micro-blogging platform, and the man himself replied to him as follows:

"They should !!!!! @hardikpandya7 should be in India’s test team. He has the unique ability to energise his teammates and lift all the team around his vibe. Cricket needs characters and superstars like him ! Fact."

Hardik Pandya won the Man of the Series award against Australia in T20Is

One of the possible reasons why Shane Warne has been so vocal for Hardik Pandya's inclusion in the team is that he is in red-hot form right now. Although the Mumbai Indians star is not fit enough to bowl, he has tormented the opposition bowlers with his batting skills.

After a memorable IPL 2020 campaign in the United Arab Emirates, Hardik Pandya made his international cricket return in Australia. The Baroda-based player was the top run-getter for the visitors in the three-match ODI series. He continued his phenomenal form in the game's shortest format.

Hardik Pandya seized the Player of the Series award for his match-winning contribution in the T20Is. His unbeaten 22-ball 42 in the second T20I helped the Indian cricket team take a 2-0 lead in the series. After receiving his award, the all-rounder handed it to debutant T Natarajan.

The cricket universe praised Hardik Pandya for his kind gesture. Also, the all-rounder received appreciation for motivating his teammates on the field.

Shane Warne highlighted the same quality of Hardik in his recent tweet. However, given that the Indian star is not 100% fit, it is unlikely that he will play Test cricket soon.