IND v AUS 2020: 'Ishant Sharma does two tasks as a fast bowler' - VVS Laxman feels his absence will be a 'very big loss' for India

Former middle-order batsman VVS Laxman has opined that the absence of Ishant Sharma during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a huge setback for the Indian team since the pacer is adept at playing multiple roles.

During a recent episode of the Star Sports show Game Plan, Laxman and Sunil Gavaskar shared their thoughts on Ishant Sharma's growth as a fast bowler and how his absence will affect the Indian team's chances.

VVS Laxman highlighted that the experienced pacer serves more than one purpose in the Indian team.

"Yes, it is a very big loss because Ishant Sharma is an experienced bowler. He has played quite a few series in Australia. But Ishant Sharma does two tasks as a fast bowler."

The respected commentator observed Ishant Sharma has been a wicket-taking threat since he started pitching the ball further up.

"Number one he can take wickets and we have seen that since the time he has changed his length, he is taking more wickets. His wrist position has become better and getting the ball to swing in the air."

He added that the lanky pacer can also restrict the flow of runs from one end.

"But Ishant Sharma can also bowl the long spells and do the holding job as well. So because of this I feel that his absence will be felt by Ajinkya Rahane and the Indian team."

Sunil Gavaskar's views on India missing the services of Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma has represented India in 97 Test matches

Sunil Gavaskar observed Ishant Sharma missing the Test series is a big blow to the pacer at a personal level as well.

"It is tough on Ishant because in the last couple of years has been bowling quite magnificently."

The former Indian captain stated that the experienced pacer has learnt the art of snaring wickets over the last few years.

"He is bowling a lot fuller length and therefore getting wickets which earlier on, the ball was just missing the bat or the batsmen were playing and missing."

Sunil Gavaskar signed off by pointing out that Ishant Sharma bowling fuller lengths of late has resulted in him being a more penetrative bowler.

"Now that he is bowling fuller, he is getting the edges, he is getting the wickets and that is always a big plus."

Ishant Sharma is on the cusp of playing 100 matches and taking 300 wickets for India in the longest format of the game - he is short by three on both counts.

The 32-year-old has been at his wicket-taking best over the last few years, and has formed a formidable partnership with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in Test cricket.

The Delhi-born pacer accounted for 11 wickets in the three matches he played in India's historic 2-1 Test series win on Australian soil in 2018-19.