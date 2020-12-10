IND v AUS 2020: 'It is possible Hardik Pandya might have told the selectors not to consider him for the Test matches' - Virender Sehwag

Former Indian captain Virender Sehwag believes that there is a possibility that Hardik Pandya might have opted out of the Test series against Australia.

He made this observation during a discussion on the Sony Sports Network over whether the big-hitting batsman should have been retained in the Indian team for the four-match Test series against the Kangaroos.

Virender Sehwag was asked if Hardik Pandya is likely to make it to the Indian Test side purely as a batsman, considering the way he has been batting. The former Indian opener then stated that the all-rounder might have already been a part of the Test squad if he was rolling his arm over.

"If he was bowling, then he would have been a part of the Test team."

The Nawab of Najafgarh observed that there is a possibility that Hardik Pandya might have wanted to play only the shorter formats of the game during the Australia series.

He added that the junior Pandya might have asked the selectors not to include him in the Test squad as he is not bowling at the moment.

"It is possible Hardik Pandya might have told the selectors not to consider him for the Test matches as he is not bowling fit and that he will only play in the ODIs and T20Is and that he will join back his family."

Virender Sehwag on the value Hardik Pandya can bring to the Test team

Hardik Pandya has a five-wicket haul against England in Test cricket

Virender Sehwag pointed out that Hardik Pandya will be an integral member of the Indian Test team once he starts bowling as he can play the blazing knocks down the order.

"But no doubt when he starts bowling, he will be a crucial part of the Test team. Because the manner in which he bats in ODI cricket or T20Is, imagine if he starts scoring those quick runs at No.6 or No.7 in Test cricket, India will be in a good position to win Test matches."

The destructive opener then said that the value of quick runs cannot be underestimated even in Test cricket as it gives enough time for the bowlers to take twenty opposition wickets.

"There is an importance of scoring quick runs in Test cricket as well as you give more time to your bowling unit to dismiss the other team."

Hardik Pandya as a batting all-rounder will certainly be an invaluable player for the Indian Test team. However, it is questionable if his back can take the rigors of bowling the long spells in Test cricket.

It would be advisable for him to tread cautiously on this path to avoid aggravating his back issues.