IND v AUS 2020: 'It's time to get Rishabh Pant in the team after Wriddhiman Saha's struggles'- Deep Dasgupta

India's decision to choose Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant for the first Test had raised many eyebrows. In the 2018 Border-Gavaskar series, Saha was absent and Rishabh Pant was the second-highest run-scorer in the team. He had also scored a pink-ball hundred in the warm-up game leading into the match.

After India suffered an embarrassing 8-wicket thumping in Adelaide, demands to bring back the Uttrakhand wicketkeeper have resurfaced.

Coming in at crucial times, Saha could only manage scores of 9 and 4 in the two innings of the first Test. But more than that, it was his shoddy shot-selection that has come under scrutiny.

💯



A cracking first-class century from @RishabhPant17 in just 73 balls at the SCG. He smashes 22 off the final over to bring up his 100.



9x4 6x6. BOOM. pic.twitter.com/Mg3M1WBYlg — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta suggested it's time to include 23-year-old Rishabh Pant in the Test team.

“Couple of things, firstly, he [Wriddhiman Saha] did not look comfortable, the same with Prithvi. Generally we say it’s just two innings we can’t judge, you shouldn’t judge. But again, the look of it - both Prithvi and Wriddhiman just tell you that maybe it’s time you look at Rishabh - that’s one,” Dasgupta said on Sports Today.

“And secondly, he [Saha] was your first choice, you’ve given him an opportunity and he did not perform. Again, it’s not just the quantum, it’s the way he was batting. So I think it’s time to get Rishabh in," added Dasgupta.

Bolster the batting order with Rishabh Pant after Virat Kohli is gone: Deep Dasgupta

1-0!



Victory for Australia after a genuinely unbelievable day of Test cricket in Adelaide: https://t.co/LGCJ7zSdrY #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/fwS3pv2a80 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

Deep Dasgupta also pointed out the need to strengthen the Indian batting order, which will be without Virat Kohli in the next Test.

“And secondly, now that Virat is not there, you will want to bolster your batting. Obviously, Rohit will not be available in the 2nd Test... so I think it’s time to get Rishabh,” Dasgupta opined.

In 2018, a lion's share of Rishabh Pant's 350 runs came from a humongous hundred in the last Test of the series. However, his ability to come in and get handy runs under the pump was conspicuous even back then. Although Saha is India's first-choice gloveman, he is yet to show that he can bat under pressure.