In what could potentially be a massive moment in the first Test between India and Australia at Adelaide, Jasprit Bumrah dropped an easy catch off Marnus Labuschagne's batting, minutes before the dinner break on Day 2.

The last ball of the 18th over saw Mohammed Shami sending down a bouncer to Marnus Labuschagne. The batsman decided to take him on, despite a fielder being positioned on the boundary for the stroke.

Batting on 12, Marnus Labuschagne got a top edge, and the ball flew to fine leg, where Jasprit Bumrah was positioned. It was a regulation catch, with the fielder easily a couple of yards inside the boundary rope.

Jasprit Bumrah, though, showed a lack of awareness and felt he was too close to the boundary rope. As a result, he got himself into a tangle while taking the catch, leaping to his right needlessly.

Even as the ball slipped out of his grasp, Jasprit Bumrah was seen trying to get the ball back into play, thinking he would lose his balance and fall over the ropes.

Australia went into the dinner break at 35 for 2 after 19 overs, a score which should ideally have been 35 for 3.

Jasprit Bumrah’s twin strikes keep India in the game

Ironically, Jasprit Bumrah was the hero as well as the villain for India in the first session of play on Day 2. After India lost their last four wickets for 11 runs in the first innings, the Indian pacer dismissed both the Aussie openers cheaply late in the first session.

Matthew Wade was the first to go for 8 off 51 balls. He walked across the off stump to one that came in and was struck in front of the stumps. Wade's review stayed with the umpire's call.

Jasprit Bumrah also sent the struggling Joe Burns back to the pavilion. Burns walked across the stumps to a yorker and was hit low on the pads.

The umpire adjudged him lbw, but Burns went for the review too. The ball seemed to be brushing leg stump in some luck for India, and the umpire’s call stood. Burns took 41 balls for his eight.

India did not have a great start to Day 2 as, resuming at 233 for 6, they were bowled out for 244. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins ran through the lower-order to finish with 4 for 53 and 3 for 48 respectively.