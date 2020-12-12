IND v AUS 2020: 'Jasprit Bumrah's rise through the ranks has been incredible' - Allan Border

Former Australian captain Allan Border has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his phenomenal rise in international cricket in a short period of time.

He made this observation during a discussion on the Cricket Network about the Indian speedster's excellent returns in the few Test matches he has played.

Allan Border pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah has become a force to reckon with in world cricket after being initially noticed through his performances in the IPL.

"It's incredible, his rise through the ranks just out of probably IPL. It started there and he has just taken the world of cricket by storm."

The 1987 World Cup-winning skipper observed that there was the belief that Jasprit Bumrah's unconventional action would make him injury prone but the Gujarat pacer has not suffered any major setbacks in that department.

"He has an unusual action, everyone thought he is going to struggle with injuries and things like that. He has had a little bit of a niggle of late."

Allan Border on the rise of pace bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah being a big boon for India

Jasprit Bumrah's unconventional action has proved to be his novelty

Allan Border highlighted that Jasprit Bumrah is able to generate disconcerting pace despite his unorthodox action. He lauded the Indian coaches for not altering his natural action.

"He is the real deal, isn't he. He just has the awkward action but he bowls at good pace, so not the classical way of doing things. It is very much an Indian thing really, they just let the kids develop their own styles."

The southpaw observed that the rise of Indian fast bowling has stood them in good stead. He reasoned that opposition teams can no longer take advantage of the Indian deficiencies in that department by preparing seamer-friendly decks.

"India really needed to develop some fast bowlers, didn't they. Every time they toured anywhere, they were presented with grassy pitches, pace-friendly pitches. So the days of playing three or four spinners are long gone."

Allan Border signed off by iterating that Jasprit Bumrah can generate considerable pace despite his stuttering approach to the bowling crease.

"Bumrah is an interesting one, because he has the shuffling run-up to the crease and really just explodes out of the hand. He can get some serious pace too, he can go to 140-plus."

Jasprit Bumrah, who was initially regarded as a white-ball specialist, has proved his worth in the longest format of the game as well. The 27-year old has scalped 68 wickets in just the fourteen Test matches he has played, at an exceptional average of 20.33.