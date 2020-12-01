IND v AUS 2020: 'Jasprit Bumrah is the only X-factor in the Indian team' - Gautam Gambhir on T20I series

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has named Jasprit Bumrah as the player he will be keen to watch in the T20I series between India and Australia.

He made this observation while sharing his thoughts about the upcoming series between the two nations during an interaction on Star Sports.

Gautam Gambhir was asked to name the Indian player his eyes will be on in the T20I series against Australia. He responded that Jasprit Bumrah will be the Indian team's X-factor not only in the shortest format of the game but in the upcoming Test series as well.

"I can't look beyond someone like Jasprit Bumrah. He is your only X-factor and he will always remain your X-factor, not only in the T20 series but in all the formats."

The former captain reasoned that although the Indian team has class batsmen like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, it is the bowlers who can alter the course of the game.

"Yes, there is Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and all those guys but Jasprit Bumrah is just pure class. I have always maintained that bowlers are the guys who win you the games and Jasprit Bumrah is just world-class."

Gautam Gambhir was also asked about who should be opening the batting for India in the T20Is in the absence of Rohit Sharma. He picked KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan as the two Indian openers, with the former donning the wicketkeeping gloves as well.

"KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. I would not push KL Rahul down the order. Yes, he would keep wickets but I would still have KL Rahul opening the batting with Shikhar Dhawan."

Gautam Gambhir on the biggest challenge for the Indian team in the T20I series

Hardik Pandya's inability to bowl consistently is a setback for the Indian team

Gautam Gambhir picked the absence of a sixth bowling option as the biggest concern for the Indian team in the T20I series.

"To be honest, the sixth bowling option is the first and biggest challenge for India because Hardik Pandya is still not fit to bowl."

He added that it will be a difficult task for the Indian team to come up with an ideal combination, since Hardik Pandya is not fit enough to bowl on a regular basis.

"So, what combinations do they go with in the T20I series, that is going to be a big challenge. Let's see what combination the Indian team go with, especially in the playing XI."

Hardik Pandya bowled a decent four-over spell in the second ODI against Australia. But it is unlikely that he will be seen rolling his arm over on a consistent basis as he has not yet fully recovered from his back injury.