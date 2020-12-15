Australian head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday confirmed that Cameron Green will be given the baggy green if he manages to gain medical approval.

The 21-year-old prodigy is all set to become the 459th Test cricketer for Australia during the series against India.

Cameron Green had suffered a concussion after being hit by a straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah while bowling in the three-day tour match. He was substituted after the freak incident, and this had cast doubt on his availability for the first Test beginning on Thursday.

Justin Langer said in a media interaction:

“If he’s fit and available then he’ll make his Test debut, which is very, very exciting for Australian cricket, for him and his family.”

Langer revealed that Green is going through the concussion protocols. He is attending training sessions and looks in good shape.

“We’re just going through the concussion protocols. If Cameron gets through the protocols and he gets through training and he feels good, I’ve seen him last night, he had a big smile on his face, he had another test this morning that we got good news.”

Big quick Josh Hazlewood on the two stars who have been impressing during the Aussies' Adelaide Oval training sessions ahead of the first #AUSvIND Test, beginning Thursday

Justin Langer heaped praises on the first-class performances of Cameron Green

Cameron Green made the headlines through some stellar performances in the first-class cricket. He has amassed 1321 runs in 21 matches at an average of 55 and has hit five centuries.

The all-rounder has also picked up 33 wickets from as many matches and has a phenomenal average of 21.72 with the ball.

Langer added:

“He’s a terrific young bloke, he’s obviously an excellent talent, he’s earned the right for selection through his performances through Sheffield Shield cricket.”

Cameron Green has had a history of back injuries. He appeared to have recovered and was close to full fitness before getting hit on the head during the tour game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The selectors have plenty to ponder after an intriguing final day in Sydney #AUSAvIND

