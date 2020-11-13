Ind v Aus 2020: Justin Langer hints at David Warner-Joe Burns opening pair for first Test

Australian head coach Justin Langer recently made it clear that Joe Burns will get the nod ahead of promising 22-year-old Will Pucovski during the upcoming Test series against India. He claimed that Burns will open the innings with David Warner in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval starting on December 17.

Pucovski has made quite a name for himself in recent times after scoring 495 runs – including two double hundreds – in 3 Sheffield Shield innings this season at a whopping average of 247.5. Burns, on the other hand, has looked terribly out of form and has managed only 57 runs from 5 innings.

Justin Langer stated the reason behind going with Joe Burns is that the 31-year-old Queenslander makes for a strong pair with Warner. The duo average 50-plus for the opening wicket, and both of them played a critical role in Australia whitewashing New Zealand and Pakistan in the 2019-20 season.

"That said I've also been consistent with the messaging that last summer we loved the combination of Joe Burns and David Warner, they have a real synergy, so at this point I'd say that will remain the same," Justin Langer reasoned.

"But what Will's doing, what Cameron Green has done, is making a real statement through sheer weight of runs and that's always been a strong foundation for the strength of Australian cricket," Justin Langer added.

Cameron Green, an all-rounder from Western Australia, created an impact with the bat this season after scoring a career-best 197 against New South Wales last month. The 21-year-old was also granted a place in Australia’s white-ball setup to face India.

India’s tour of Australia to start on November 27

India v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

All the players have already landed in Sydney and begun their self-isolation period before the ODI series start at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27. The ODIs will be followed by the 3-match T20I series before heading on to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from December 17.

The Indians will play a practice game against Australia A at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney from December 6-8. The 3-day match will see Will Pucocski and Joe Burns open together.

Justin Langer, however, dismissed speculations of it being a showdown between the two.

"I wouldn't say it's a bat-off. Joe Burns has done really well for us. Will Pucovski, we are really looking forward to seeing how he steps up to Australia A. It will be great to see him play against India, a new step up for him, so it's an exciting time. Competition is healthy,” Justin Langer stated.

Justin Langer further added that 15 of the 17-member Test squad will assemble in Adelaide in the build-up to the pink ball Test, with two batsmen remaining with the A squad to play the pink ball warm-up match against India at the SCG from December 11 to 13.