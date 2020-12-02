Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

IND v AUS 2020: "Love watching Pandya play" - Michael Bevan all praise for Hardik Pandya after the all-rounder's 76-ball 92*

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya's half-century took the Indian cricket team past 300
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 02 Dec 2020, 14:35 IST
News
Advertisement

Former Australian middle-order batsman Michael Bevan heaped praise on Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his phenomenal performance against Australia in the Canberra ODI. The 50-year-old Aussie stated on Instagram that he enjoyed watching Hardik Pandya batting in the middle.

The Indian cricket team got reduced to 152/5 in 32 overs despite captain Virat Kohli's half-century. Ravindra Jadeja joined Hardik Pandya in the middle after Kohli's departure. 

The two Gujarat-based all-rounders steadied the ship before taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. Jadeja and Pandya added 150 runs for the sixth wicket as India finished with 302 runs in their 50 overs. 

The left-handed Jadeja remained unbeaten on 66, while his partner missed out on a well-deserved century by eight runs.

Michael Bevan was impressed with Hardik Pandya's innings, and he made his thoughts known with a comment on ICC's Instagram post on the half-century.

Michael Bevan
Michael Bevan's comment on ICC's Instagram post

Hardik Pandya will end the series as the leading run-getter for India

With the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian line-up, not many would have expected Hardik Pandya to emerge as India's best batsman in this ODI series. But the Mumbai Indians star has overcome his back issues and played a couple of fantastic knocks for the Indian team.

He kicked off the series with a splendid 90(76) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In the next match, Pandya scored 28 runs off 31 deliveries. Earlier today, he smacked 92 runs from 76 balls to end the series with 210 runs in three games.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, he could not record his maiden ODI hundred despite playing so well. Still, the Indian team management would be satisfied with Hardik Pandya's performance at number six after MS Dhoni's retirement.

Published 02 Dec 2020, 14:35 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Michael Bevan Hardik Pandya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी