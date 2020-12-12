IND V AUS 2020: Marcus Harris added to Australia Test squad as Will Pucovski is ruled out of Adelaide encounter

Australia have added left-handed batsman Marcus Harris to their Test squad in the wake of Will Pucovski being ruled out of the first Test due to concussion.

With David Warner also not having recovered from the adductor muscle injury he sustained during the second ODI against India, Marcus Harris looks all set to open the batting in the Day-Night Test at Adelaide, which starts on December 17.

Marcus Harris has been in good form this season. He scored 239 for Victoria against South Australia in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, and was involved in a record 486-run opening stand with Pucovski.

News from the @scg is that Harry Conway has been withdrawn from the rest of the #AUSAvIND tour match "after sustaining a concussion while batting on Friday night". Mark Steketee named as his replacement — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 12, 2020

National Selector Trevor Hohns said of the decision to include Marcus Harris:

"Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we’re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ calibre into the Test squad, Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India’s bowlers in both three-day tour matches at Drummoyne and under lights at the SCG.”

Hohns is hopeful that both Warner and Pucovski will be fit for the Boxing Day encounter. He added:

"At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Vodafone Test. We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test."

Australia’s injury woes 'open' the door for Marcus Harris

The injured Warner has not travelled with the team to Adelaide. His rehabilitation is still underway, and he is now targeting a comeback in the Boxing Day Test.

As for Pucovski, the 22-year-old was set to replace the veteran left-hander, but was himself ruled out. The young batsman suffered a mild concussion after being hit on the helmet during the first practice match against India A.

The injury woes continued for Australia as Cameron Green also suffered a mild concussion after being hit on the head by a straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah while bowling in the second practice game against India on Friday.

The intensity at training has been LIFTED as the Aussies set themselves for next week's Vodafone Test Series opener against India from next Thursday in Adelaide #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ys2bXdnyGI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 12, 2020

Marcus Harris has so far played nine Tests for Australia and averages 24.06 with two fifties. He scored 35 and 25 not out in the first practice encounter against the Indians.

In the ongoing tour match at Sydney against India, he was out for 26 in the first innings, opening the innings alongside Joe Burns, who continued his woeful run with a duck.