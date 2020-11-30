IND v AUS 2020: Marnus Labuschagne ready to open for Australia in David Warner's absence

Marnus Labuschagne is eager to open for Australia in the remaining white-ball fixtures against India as a replacement to regular opener David Warner, who got injured during the second ODI on Sunday.

Marnus Labuschagne scored 70 off 61 balls in the second ODI while David Warner made a rapid 83 as Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

The latter was then seen limping off the field during India's chase. His scans revealed a groin strain, which has ruled him out of the remaining ODI, the three-match T20I series and has imperiled his chances for the Test series.

All-rounder D’Arcy Short has been brought into Australia’s T20 squad as a replacement for Warner, Cricket Australia confirmed on Monday.

Addressing the injury, Marnus Labuschagne said:

“He’s (Warner has) been a massive part of us winning this series and it is not great that we’ve lost him but like anything, it provides an opportunity for someone else to step up in the top order and make runs.”

“Certainly, if I got asked to open the batting, absolutely it’s an opportunity that I would enjoy doing. But we’ll have to wait and see.”

Marnus Labuschagne on Test opening pair

If Warner is ultimately ruled out of the Test series, opportunities will open up for the precocious youngster Will Pucovski to open with Warner's trusted partner, Joe Burns.

Burns' position had come under the scanner recently but Marnus Labuschagne showed faith in the 31-year-old's skills. He said:

“Joe’s averaging 40 in Test cricket, so he’s certainly established and he’s got four test hundreds. He’s a very good player.”

He added:

“Although he hasn’t scored the runs in Shield cricket that he’d like, he got 99 against Pakistan in the first test last summer and he negotiated through that new ball period almost every time last summer, so he’s not really far away from a couple of really big scores.”

India will face Australia in the third ODI in Canberra on 2nd December before moving on to the T20Is, which start on 4th December, and the Tests, which will commence on 17th of the same month.