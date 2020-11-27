IND v AUS 2020: 'Maybe I'll bowl a few when Finchy is batting' - Virat Kohli's hilarious quip after 66-run loss in 1st ODI

Indian captain Virat Kohli joked in the post-match presentation after a demoralising 66-run to Australia that he might roll his arm over in the next game as a 6th bowling option.

India sorely missed an extra option on a day when almost all of their frontline bowlers were taken for runs, with Hardik Pandya playing as a specialist batsman at No. 6.

When asked if he'll bring himself on to bowl in the 2nd ODI, Virat Kohli quipped:

"Maybe I'll bowl a few when Finchy is batting because I know he doesn't want to get out to me."

'Body language after 25-26 overs was disappointing' - Virat Kohli

Australia v India - ODI Game 1

Virat Kohli was asked if India didn't have enough time to prepare for the ODI series after serving a lengthy quarantine period upon their arrival in Australia. The 32-year-old refused to point fingers at lack of preparedness for the loss, and claimed that his team just didn't turn up on the night.

"We had enough time to prepare, so I don't think there's any excuses when you don't pull up as a side. This is probably the first long game we've played in a while. We've been playing T20 cricket but having said that, we've all played a lot of ODI cricket. The body language after 25-26 overs was disappointing. A quality side will hurt you."

Centuries from Aaron Finch and Steve Smith took Australia to an imposing 374/6, which would've been India's highest-ever run-chase had they pulled it off.

But after three of the top four were dismissed within the first 10 overs by Josh Hazlewood, they fell short by 66 runs despite valiant efforts from Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan.

India need a win in the 2nd ODI on Sunday to keep the series alive, and Virat Kohli might need to make a couple of changes to his playing XI.