IND v AUS 2020: 'Me too' - Virat Kohli's reaction to 'MS Dhoni we miss you' fan poster in SCG crowd

Apparently, it's not just the fans that are missing MS Dhoni in India's blue. Skipper Virat Kohli is also longing for the former captain.

Months after his retirement, MS Dhoni remains a fan-favourite. Even in the ongoing series against Australia, with a limited audience, banners with his name and pictures can be seen peppered around the stadium.

One such fan-made banner during India's 2nd T20I against Australia on Sunday read "We miss you Dhoni" in all caps. In a video going viral on Twitter, Virat Kohli, who was fielding in the deep can be seen turning back towards the audience and replying with a "Me too" gesture.

The camaraderie between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's partnership remains one of the most impassioned subjects for cricketing audiences worldwide.

Virat Kohli has acknowledged MS Dhoni's role in his career innumerable times. From being his captain when Kohli first stepped into the team bus, to backing him during his most difficult phase in 2014, and finally ensuring a smooth transition in captaincy, MS Dhoni has been Kohli's mentor.

Virat Kohli was also one of the first to wish MS Dhoni after his international retirement on August 15.

"Mutual respect and understanding isn't a thing of chance, it develops naturally when 2 individuals are aligned & have the same vision and for us, that vision was always to make India win! Thank you for the memories skip," Virat Kohli had written then.

MS Dhoni hung up his Test match boots in late 2014, giving the then 26-year old Kohli his first stint as the captain. Kohli took the reins in limited-overs in 2017. By then, Dhoni had won all three ICC tournaments, the Test championship mace, and multiple IPL and Champions League trophies as captain.

The semifinal loss against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup became the anti-climatic end to MS Dhoni's glorious international career. He was last seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2020 in October, and is expected to be back with the side for the next edition.