World Cup 2019, Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand Match Preview

Virat Kohli would be eyeing to avenge their humiliating defeat in the warm-up game

After more than five weeks of enthralling and exhilarating cricketing action, here we are with four deserving semi-finalists. First-placed India and fourth-placed New Zealand are set to lock horns in the first semi-final at the Old Trafford tomorrow.

Team India finished top of the table with a thumping win over Sri Lanka in their final league stage fixture while the Blackcaps have lost last three games on the trot. Kolhi’s regime has been tremendous form in this World Cup since their opening game against South Africa. With two more such dominating performances, the Indian Team can go all the way to lift their third World title.

On the other hand, New Zealand have been struggling to find their feet recently and would be hoping to bounce back in this tournament with a victory against India. Kane & Co have an uphill task when they take on the in-form Indian team at Manchester. The Kiwi’s big guns Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, and Trent Boult have to fire tomorrow if they want to feature in the second successive World Cup final.

Match Details

Date: Tuesday, 9th July 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Advertisement

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 225

Avg 2nd Innings score: 197

Highest Total: 397/6 (50 Ov) by ENG vs AFG

Lowest Total: 45/10 (40.3 Ov) by Can vs ENG

Highest Chased: 286/4 (53.4 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Lowest Defended: 221/8 (60 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Head-to-Head Record

Total: 106

India: 55

New Zealand: 45

Tied: 01

N/R: 05

Head-to-Head at WC

Total: 08

India: 03

New Zealand: 04

N/R: 01

Team News

India

Kedar Jadhav might feature in this semi-final in place of Dinesh Karthik as provides an extra bowling option.

Ravindra Jadeja will keep his place ahead of Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mohammad Shami will replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the starting lineup if India goes ahead with two pacers.

New Zealand

Lockie Ferguson will make his comeback at the expense of Tim Southee after missing the last game due to an injury.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Key Players

India

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand

Kane Williamson

Ross Taylor

Trent Boult

Probable Playing XI

India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro/Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson