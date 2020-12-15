IND v AUS 2020: Mitchell Starc begins net session with vicious bouncer to Labuschagne [Watch]

After losing the T20I series to the Indian cricket team, Australia will be keen on performing well in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series. Left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc will be key to the home side's success in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the southpaw sent a subtle warning to the visitors with a fiery bouncer to teammate Marnus Labuschagne in the nets.

Cricket Australia shared a couple of clips from the Tim Paine-led outfit's net sessions. Mitchell Starc began his training with Marnus Labuschagne.

The 2015 Cricket World Cup hero surprised his teammate by bowling a deadly short delivery to kick off the session. The South Africa-born batsman had no other option but to leave the delivery alone.

Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne will look forward to improving their record against the Indian cricket team

Virat Kohli's men made history by winning their first Test series Down Under during the 2018-19 tour. Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne were a part of the Aussie squad in that series, but both players were not very influential versus the Indian cricket team.

Marnus Labuschagne played one Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018/19, aggregating 38 runs. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc could scalp only 13 wickets in seven innings. The left-arm fast bowler's best bowling figures in an innings were 3/40.

Mitchell Starc in pink ball tests:



Matches: 7

Wickets: 42

Avg: 19.24

S/R: 35.67

Five wickets in an innings: 3

Best figures in an innings: 6/66



Batting stats:



Runs: 192

Avg: 32

S/R: 74.42

Fours: 21, Sixes:6

Highest: 53



Enjoys life in pink 😃#mitchellstarc #AUSvIND

His economy rate and bowling average were below his standards. Thus, the New South Wales star will try to better his performance this time around.

Starc did not have a memorable white-ball series against the Men in Blue recently. The 30-year-old pacer returned with only three wickets in three fixtures. Notably, he conceded 82 runs without dismissing a single batsman in the second ODI.

Marnus Labuschagne has scored heaps of runs in the ICC World Test Championship. Home fans will expect him and Mitchell Starc to bring their 'A' game to the table in the next four Tests.