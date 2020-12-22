IND v AUS 2020: Monty Panesar calls for Rahul Dravid's inclusion in the coaching group

Former England spinner Monty Panesar feels India need to include someone like Rahul Dravid into their coaching group for overseas assignments. Panesar said a person like Rahul Dravid can guide batsmen with his knowledge and game plan.

“When you play overseas, you need someone like (Rahul) Dravid who can guide batsmen with his knowledge and game plan. The Indian batters lacked application to bat in overseas conditions. You need to bring in someone like Dravid in your coaching staff for such overseas tours. India needs a legend like Dravid on an overseas tour,” Monty Panesar told TOI in an exclusive interview

Panesar called for Rahul Dravid's inclusion into the coaching group citing Dravid's record overseas.

“That (Rahul Dravid) will be a very good inclusion. We all know how Dravid has performed overseas,” Panesar added.

Could Rahul Dravid be the answer to India's batting woes?

Monty Panesar feels Prithvi Shaw needed someone like Rahul Dravid to guide him

Panesar believes Rahul Dravid would have helped Prithvi Shaw organize his game. Shaw got out cheaply in both innings of the Adelaide Test, exposing India's middle order and necessitating the use of a nightwatchman in separate instances.

"Had (Rahul) Dravid been there, he would have helped Shaw organise his game. Shaw needed someone like Dravid to guide him," Panesar opined

Panesar criticised Indian management for playing Prithvi Shaw despite his poor IPL returns, and lack of form in the warm up matches.

Advertisement

"Why did India play him when his IPL form wasn't great and his red-ball cricket, as in warm-up matches weren't great? He needs to organise his game. He is unsure about his game plan. You can't go and bat like that," Panesar added.

"If he does have a chink in his armour it's the ball which does come back into him...



"Quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that's where the Aussies will target." @RickyPonting at his peerless best for the Prithvi Shaw wicket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4nh67zBcpU — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2020

Panesar thinks Shaw's problem is in playing the deliveries outside off-stump. He feels the youngster should relax and sit with the coaches and discuss his problems.

" His (Shaw) problem is playing outside off-stump deliveries. He needs to hone his skills. He should relax and sit with coaches and discuss his problems,' the former England spinner said.

Monty Panesar played 50 Tests for England and also featured in 26 ODIs. He played a solitary T20I in his career. Panesar took more than 150 Test wickets in his career, and was also one of the premier off-spinners in world cricket during his playing days.