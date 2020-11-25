IND v AUS 2020: 'My batting position will depend on the format I am playing,' says KL Rahul 

The Indian team will step into the first ODI against Australia on Friday (27th November) without the services of its vice-captain for the past few years, Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul, IPL 2020's orange cap winner, has been chosen in his stead.

KL Rahul, as fluent a batsman as he is, has been in and out of the Indian team, especially in the ODI format. One of the reasons for this was that he best operates as an opener, but the only 2 spots were already booked by the ever-consistent Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Early this year, in the ODI series against New Zealand, KL Rahul took the position vacated by M.S. Dhoni and played as a wicketkeeper-batsman performing with elan there as well.

Now with Rohit Sharma out, Dhawan in form, and India bringing Mayank Agarwal and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson alongside them, the question of his batting position has returned. KL Rahul addressed this in a virtual press-conference with ANI:

"My batting position will depend on the format I am playing and what the team wants from me and what combination sits better, the last ODI series we played, I batted at number five and I kept the wickets so yeah, it is a role that I enjoyed and I am happy to play whatever role the team gives me."

KL Rahul is looking forward to an extended run in ODIs

KL Rahul also acknowledged that he hasn't been getting a consistent run in the ODI format, although he has almost certainly fixed the spot as the T20 opener. He added:

"Look I haven't played a lot of 50-over cricket for a continued period of time, though I have been a part of the Indian team for a few years now, I have not gotten a continued run in the 50-over format like this, it feels good that I am contributing for the team."

India will take on the Australians in three ODIs till 2nd December before moving on to the 3-match T20I series and the 4 Tests starting on 4th and 17th December respectively.