IND v AUS 2020: 'Never stop hustling' - Mohammed Shami shares intense workout video on social media

The Indian cricket team's star pacer Mohammed Shami has been the most successful bowler for the visitors in the ongoing Australian tour. The Kings XI Punjab quick has picked up four wickets in two matches, although he would not be happy with his economy rate in the second ODI.

Ahead of the final one-dayer against the mighty Aussies, Mohammed Shami was seen working hard at the gym. The 30-year-old mainly focused on his lower limbs as he performed a unique workout in the clip he shared on social media.

"Hard work never stop hustling," Mohammed Shami captioned the video.

Mohammed Shami will be keen to improve his performance in the powerplay overs

For the first time in a long time, the Indian cricket team has struggled to take wickets in the powerplay overs.

Aaron Finch and David Warner have tormented Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, and Jasprit Bumrah in this series. New Zealand's top-order batsmen had similarly dominated the Indian bowlers earlier this year.

India's number one all-format bowler Jasprit Bumrah has scalped only two wickets in the two games against Australia. Notably, he has had an economy rate of over 7 in both matches.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami bowled a fantastic spell of 3/59 in the first match. However, the Aussie batsmen took 73 runs off his nine overs in the subsequent fixture.

Advertisement

Since the home team is likely to use a new opening pair because of David Warner's injury, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will aim to derail the opposition team's innings by picking some early wickets.

The third ODI between India and Australia will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. It will be interesting to see how Shami performs in his first ODI match at this venue.