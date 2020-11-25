Australian head coach Justin Langer has made it clear that Australia will play the series against India in the right spirit. He has always been vocal about the Aussies playing with honesty and trying to earn back the respect of the cricketing world, especially after the ball-tampering scandal that rocked the nation two years ago.

The Australian team would often engage in verbal abuse and thought they had to do whatever it took to win the game. Players like David Warner got in the face of the opposition, trying to unsettle them in any way possible. However, all that changed since Langer became head coach. Though, he's okay with slight banter, he's strictly against crossing the line.

The last time India played a Test series in Australia back in 2018-19, skippers Virat Kohli and Tim Paine were involved in a banter on many occasions. Langer is absolutely fine with these banters as long as they are not personal attacks.

"There's plenty of room for banter, having fun and having that competitive instinct but there's no room for abuse. Anyone who's watched what's happened in the last couple of years (can see), we've talked about our behaviours on and off the field," Justin Langer was quoted as saying by AFP.

"We loved what Virat Kohli was doing, there was a great sense of humour and a great sense of theatre to it all," he added.

"Will Pucovski ready for Test cricket."

Justin Langer also believes that Will Pucovski is ready for playing Test cricket and will get his opportunity soon

There has been a debate going around in Australian cricket as to who should open alongside David Warner in the Test series against India. While Joe Burns did a decent job last summer at the top of the order, young Will Pucovski has earned his place in the Australian Test squad by hitting consecutive double centuries in the Sheffield Shield.

Langer had hinted that Burns will continue opening with Warner. He also thinks Pucovski is ready to play Test cricket and will soon get an opportunity. Which of these predictions will come true in the first test match of the India Australia 2020 series remains to be seen.

"We think very, very highly of Will, he has enormous talent. When the opportunity comes, he's ready to play Test cricket. The opportunity hopefully will come for him at some point, whether it's this series or a series to come," Justin Langer said.

The first of the four Tests between India and Australia will be played at Adelaide on December 17 and will be a Day-Night encounter.