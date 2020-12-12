IND v AUS 2020: Pat Cummins expects tempers to flare up during Test series

Australian vice-captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins thinks the Test series against India could be highly competitive. He also feels things could get heated between the players, something that was not seen in the tour's limited-overs leg. The white-ball series saw both the teams share some light moments on the field.

But Pat Cummins expects the Test series to bring the best out of the players. He also feels sledging could certainly play its part, especially with both teams desperately wanting to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Although the white-ball series did not witness any untoward incidents, Pat Cummins believes it was a hard-fought series, and both teams were competitive.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if with the players getting baked in the sun a couple of more hours each day, the Test matches get a little fiery. I think it’s (the tour) been quite friendly in terms of banter - you see a lot of smiling faces around. That said, you see a lot of quick bowling out there, lots of batters taking the game on," Pat Cummins said during a virtual press conference.

Tests are the easiest for a bowler to captain: Pat Cummins

With Test skipper Tim Paine approaching his career's twilight, some believe that Steve Smith should be handed the reins of captaincy again. However, some former players have suggested Pat Cummins be made Australia's next captain. Cummins certainly feels the Tests are the easiest format out of all the three for a bowler to lead the side.

The 27-year-old thinks this because there is always enough time for a team under the pump to come back into the game. Like Clarke, even Pat Cummins reckons a captain need not always be a pure batsman.

“I feel out of all formats, Tests are the easiest for a bowler to captain. You are busy and you got to be out there… putting a lot of effort into your bowling. That said, there’s a bit of time that’s afforded to you in Tests, the game moves at a slightly softer pace. I know there haven’t been too many bowling captain’s but I don’t understand why it has to be a batter,” Pat Cummins asserted.

The first Test of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at Adelaide from December 17, and it will be a Day-Night encounter.