IND v AUS 2020: Pat Cummins looking forward to on-field banter with KKR teammate Shubman Gill 

Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins shared the dressing room with rising Indian batsman Shubman Gill at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2020. The New South Wales pacer will now cross swords with Gill in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series between Australia and India.

In an interview with kkr.in on Tuesday, Pat Cummins spoke at length about Shubman Gill. The Aussie speedster pointed out that a new star rose from the Indian cricket team every time they played Down Under.

Cummins labeled Gill as a 'class' player and stated:

"I think every time India comes to Australia, there is a story of one or two young guys who kind of make a name for themselves in our Aussie conditions. Yeah Shubi (Shubman Gill) is obviously a class player, and it will be interesting to see if he gets picked for India."

A batsman carrying a hand towel❓That's rare!#DidYouKnow @RealShubmanGill always has a red one tucked in while batting. He's had this habit since his U-16 days, and believes it helps his performance 👌🏼#TuesdayTrivia #KKR #ShubmanGill #Cricket pic.twitter.com/fiwboClzR4 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 15, 2020

When asked if he had been following Shubman Gill in the nets during IPL 2020, Pat Cummins replied:

"I haven't really. Maybe I should have, might be too late now."

Lastly, the most expensive overseas player in IPL history said that he was looking forward to exchanging words with his KKR teammate in the next four Tests.

"(If he plays) there might even be some friendly banter out on the field between the two of us," Pat Cummins concluded.

Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill were the top performers for KKR in IPL 2020

The Kolkata Knight Riders missed out on the IPL playoffs this year. Still, there were some big positives for the two-time winners in IPL 2020.

Indian batsman Shubman Gill consistently delivered at the top of the order, aggregating 440 runs in 14 matches. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins impressed in both departments, scoring 146 runs and taking 12 wickets for the team.