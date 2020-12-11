Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke believes fast bowler Pat Cummins is ready to be the next Australian captain. Clarke was pleased with the fact that Cummins was appointed the full-time vice-captain of Australia.

According to him, this would help the pacer learn under Aaron Finch and Tim Paine, who are the current Australian white and red-ball captains respectively.

With Paine approaching his career's twilight, many believe Steve Smith should be given Australian captaincy again. However, Michael Clarke feels Cummins should begin captaining the Australian A side in tour matches. According to him, this will help the 27-year-old immensely in improving his game sense as a skipper.

"Patty's ready for it. I love that they've given him the full-time vice-captaincy. Right now, I think Finchy is doing a great job, Painey is doing a great job. So that gives Pat Cummins the opportunity to learn and watch and sit back and and see how he feels about that role and experience a few different things," Michael Clarke told the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

"Hopefully, he gets an opportunity along the way to captain in certain games, whether it be Australia A or whether it be a tour game, whatever it is, which I'm sure he will," Michael Clarke further added.

A fast bowler too can become a captain: Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke has immense faith in Pat Cummins' ability as a captain

Pat Cummins has had a history of injuries that have kept him out of action for a long time. But Michael Clarke thinks with so much cricket being played these days, injuries are part and parcel of the game. Michael Clarke also believes captaincy should be decided based on a player's abilities and whether his a batsman or a bowler should not matter.

"Not at all. These days there's so much cricket. Batsmen get injured. Bowlers get injured. Guys are going to be rested. For me it's the right person for the job that's the most important, not whether you're a batter or bowler" Michael Clark asserted.

With the baton of captaincy set to be passed on sooner rather than later, it will be interesting to see whether the Aussies show faith in Smith again, or usher in a new era by handing the reins to Cummins.