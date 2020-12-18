IND v AUS 2020: Pragyan Ojha feels Indian cricket team should not have sent Jasprit Bumrah as night watchman

The Indian cricket team took a 53-run first innings lead in the day-night Test match against Australia. Only a few overs remained on Day 2 when Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal came out to bat. Unfortunately, Shaw was castled by Pat Cummins, forcing India to send Jasprit Bumrah as the night watchman.

Bumrah did a commendable job with the bat and ensured the Indian cricket team does not lose another wicket.

However, former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha was disappointed with the team management's decision to send Jasprit Bumrah as the night watchman. He claimed that batting against the Aussie pacers early in the innings put Bumrah at unnecessary risk of injuries.

"Bumrah with the ball is a bigger asset than going out there and batting. I would have not sent him (as the nightwatchman). Maybe I would have sent somebody else but not Bumrah because he is your number one bowler," Ojha said during the post-match show on Sports Today.

We have 3 more Tests to go. As a team, Jasprit Bumrah is very important for us: Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha highlighted there were three matches left in the series. Thus, the team management should not have taken any risks with Jasprit Bumrah's fitness.

Ojha continued:

"I have spoken to fast bowlers, when they tour abroad they have an extra layer of protection in their shoes to avoid injuries while batting. Those injuries can cost you series. Because it's Bumrah and we have another three Tests to go, as a team he is very important for us."

Jasprit Bumrah had recently scored a half-century in the pink-ball tour game against Australia 'A'. That batting performance could have been the reason behind the decision to send him out as the night watchman.

It is interesting to note that Pragyan Ojha was impressed with Bumrah's technique and labeled him 'Jasprit Dravid' after the day's play.