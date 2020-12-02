Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is taking spin bowling lessons from Australian legend Shane Warne during the third ODI between India and Australia.

Rashid Khan tweeted during the match that he is listening to Warne's live commentary and taking 'top-class' learnings from it.

Listening the 👑 @ShaneWarne commentary about spin so much to get from it absolutely top class 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 2, 2020

The Australian team has gone with 2 regular spinners in the 3rd ODI, with Ashton Agar splitting responsibilities with Adam Zampa. Moreover, part-time off-spinner Glenn Maxwell also opened the attack in the 2nd over along with Josh Hazlewood.

Rashid Khan didn't like Shane Warne as a young boy

Rashid Khan has had a steep rise in the last few years to become one of the best in the business at the moment. His 89 wickets at an average of 12.62 in 48 T20Is is as good a record as any in today's batsman-dominated era.

Rashid Khan is also the youngest player to get to 100 wickets in One Day Internationals. He has foxed many a batsman with his leg-spinners beating them with his uncanny pace and turn.

When such a player rises through the ranks, comparisons with the legends of the game are inevitable. Rashid Khan is thus compared with Shane Warne.

Warne is considered to be at the top of the all-time greatest leg-spinners' list. He retired in 2007 with over a thousand wickets in his international career across the Test and ODI formats. His average of just over 25 in both formats is unparalleled and is expected to remain so in the years to come.

However, Rashid Khan had once said that unlike his leg-spin counterparts around the world, he didn't look up to Shane Warne as a young boy in Afghanistan.

He had said to a youtube channel in 2018:

“Shane Warne was a big spinner back then, but I didn’t like him much. Afridi and Kumble were my inspirations because they used to bowl quickly unlike Warne.”

Rashid Khan will next be seen in action for the Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming Big Bash League 2020.