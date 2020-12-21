IND v AUS 2020: Rishabh Pant works on his lower limbs at the gym ahead of Boxing Day Test [Watch]

Rishabh Pant will likely return to India's Test team for the Boxing Day match against Australia. Ahead of the crucial Test at MCG, Pant sweated hard at the gym, performing squats with a dumbbell in his hands.

The Indian wicket-keeper shared a couple of clips from his training session on Instagram. Yesterday evening, Rishabh Pant did some cardio workouts, and earlier today, he did some squats. Thus, he has worked hard to silence the critics who questioned his fitness during IPL 2020.

Rishabh Pant scored 72 runs in his last appearance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Multiple reports have emerged, claiming Rishabh Pant will replace Wriddhiman Saha in the squad for the MCG Test. Saha did not have a memorable outing at the Adelaide Oval.

It is pertinent to note that the team management had earlier preferred Rishabh Pant to Saha in overseas Tests. Pant hit a magnificent ton in the tour game against Australia 'A'. Still, they named Wriddhiman in the playing XI for the pink-ball Test.

However, after Saha's shortcomings with the bat in Adelaide, Pant is likely to return to the Indian cricket team. Rishabh was an integral part of the Indian squad that defeated Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy during the 2018/19 tour.

In his only Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Rishabh Pant aggregated 72 runs. He scored 39 runs in the first innings and chipped in with a vital 43-ball 33 in the second innings. The Indian cricket team won that Test match by 137 runs.

Besides, Pant had become the first Indian wicket-keeper batsman to slam a hundred in a Test match Down Under. The fans have high expectations from him in the upcoming matches of the ICC World Test Championship series versus Australia.