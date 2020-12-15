IND V AUS 2020: Rohit Sharma leaves for Australia, will work on fitness while in quarantine

Putting an end to all the drama and speculation, India opener Rohit Sharma finally left for Australia in the early hours of Tuesday.

While Rohit Sharma is set to miss the first two Tests Down Under owing to COVID-19 restrictions and quarantine rules, India are hopeful he will be available for the last two games.

According to a report in ANI, Rohit Sharma left for Australia via Dubai and will be working on his fitness while he serves his quarantine period.

On Friday, Team India heaved a sigh of relief when physios at the NCA declared that Rohit Sharma had passed his fitness test.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent out a release on Saturday stating that he is 'clinically fit' to travel to Australia. It read:

"Team India batsman Rohit Sharma has completed his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is now clinically fit. He has been rehabilitating and training at NCA since 19th November following a high-grade left hamstring injury suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The NCA medical Team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Sharma after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding, and running between the wickets. Sharma's physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance.

"He has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. He will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly."

Rohit Sharma’s confusing road to recovery

Rohit Sharma was initially not chosen for any of the squads for the tour of Australia owing to a hamstring injury he picked up during IPL 2020. However, he turned out for the Mumbai Indians in the playoffs and even top-scored in the final.

Rohit Sharma was later added to the Test squad for the Australia series, but did not travel to Australia with the team. It was later revealed that Rohit Sharma’s father was unwell.

Last month, Indian captain Virat Kohli admitted to the press, ahead of the ODI series against Australia, that there was a complete lack of clarity over Rohit Sharma’s availability status.

The third Test between India and Australia, for which Rohit Sharma is expected to be available, will begin from January 7, 2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.