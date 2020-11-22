Ind vs Aus 2020: ‘How many people got out on bouncers during the last series’ - Rohit Sharma plays down bounce factor

New Indian Test opener Rohit Sharma will have a massive task on hand when India take on the Aussies in a four-match Test series Down Under. One of the big talking points whenever India visit Australia is the bounce the pitches offer, that has traditionally troubled India. However, Rohit Sharma feels, the factor is no longer as relevant.

"We talk about bounce on Australian tracks. But tell me how many people got out on bouncers during the last series?” Rohit Sharma questioned, while speaking to PTI in an exclusive interview.

The 33-year-old then pointed out to the fact that it was a spinner Nathan Lyon who picked up eight wickets at Perth, once renowned for its bounce and pace, the last time India and Australia played a Test there.

"When we played in Perth in 2018-19, it was Nathan Lyon, who got eight wickets including a five-for. In Australia, half the job is done if you can start well upfront," Rohit Sharma explained.

International cricket is never easy: Rohit Sharma on Australian challenge

Having been promoted to open in the home series against South Africa, Rohit responded with twin hundreds in his first Test as an opener, and followed it up with his maiden double century. The Mumbai Indians skipper though admits things won’t be easy in Australia.

"It's going to be challenging. In general, international cricket is never easy, whichever format it is. When you had such a long lay off, it becomes all the more difficult.

"So, I would be focusing on basics of red ball cricket and then you can top up with other things. That's how I would like to take it forward. You can't just jump the gun and think too far ahead," Rohit Sharma added.

Rohit Sharma further stated that, according to him, having strong basics, is the key to succeed in Test cricket.

"Once you have your basics strong, you can work around that and build your own technique. Mentally, that's how you prepare," he said.

Having led MI to their fifth title triumph, Rohit Sharma has been rested for the one-dayers and T20Is in Australia, so that he can recover from his hamstring injury, and be ready for the four-match Test series, starting in Adelaide on December 17.