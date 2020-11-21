'Why shall I need to do it with other teams?' - MI skipper Rohit Sharma on whether he can replicate his IPL success with other franchises

Despite a lot of controversy surrounding his hamstring injury and initial non-selection for the tour of Australia, Rohit Sharma managed to lead the Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title.

The MI skipper hit 68 off 50 balls in the IPL final against the Delhi Capitals to help his team orchestrate their first-ever title defense.

In an interview with PTI, Rohit Sharma opened up on his relationship with the Mumbai Indians. The skipper said that the bond with the franchise has developed over a period of time.

“Yeah, we have a (Kieron) Pollard, a Hardik (Pandya), (Jasprit) Bumrah but has anybody thought why this team is successful?” Rohit asked.

“Lot of people, I hear say that can he (Rohit) do it with other teams? Firstly, why shall I need to do it with other teams? There is a certain way this franchise wants to go and same direction I want to go as well, both as a player and leader,” he further added.

“Did this team become good overnight? No. It’s just that this franchise doesn’t believe in chopping and changing. And every player, including Rohit Sharma, was available (2011) at auctions. Just that MI picked and believed in building a team,” he further stated.

Rohit Sharma feels picking Trent Boult made a big difference

Rohit Sharma added that getting New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult on board was a massive decision by MI that paid off brilliantly.

“Trent Boult was with Delhi last year and before that with Sunrisers. We needed someone to provide wickets upfront and who could swing the ball,” Rohit said.

“We strongly pursued him and got him from Capitals, something I am proud of,” he added.

Rohit admitted that being in a bio-bubble owing to the COVID-19 pandemic was tough, but stated the MI franchise provided them a good environment.

“MI in a year where everything was uncertain, created a happy space for us. 80 days in a bio-bubble never felt claustrophobic. Every little aspect was taken care of and the preparation started in June in a bio-secure environment with all net bowlers and Indian players,” he added.

Rohit Sharma will not feature in the ODI and T20I series in Australia, but will be available for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.