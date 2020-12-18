Mohammed Shami has improved significantly in the last few years. The Indian cricket team pacer used a unique tactic in the pink-ball Test against Australia and wore a torn shoe on his left foot. Former Australian cricketer and expert Shane Warne pointed out that Mohammed Shami's bowling action could have prompted him to use this tactic.

Warne highlighted Shami's high arm action and said that when the bowler released the delivery, his left toe needed more space. To avoid any negative impact on his bowling, the Indian cricket team player entered the field with a torn shoe.

The extra space allows his toe to be free while the foot is landing and helps him with his execution. Shane Warne joked that Mohammed Shami would not wear those shoes when batting because the Aussies would fire yorkers at him.

Gritty knock from the skipper Paine - and much needed for Australia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bcKbURRBLk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2020

Mohammed Shami keeps a check on the run-flow at Adelaide Oval

Although Mohammed Shami has not dismissed an Australian batsman in the pink-ball Test so far, he has successfully curtailed the run flow. The right-arm pacer has bowled 14 overs in the first innings, giving away just 26 runs.

His miserly economy rate of 1.86 is the best among the Indian bowlers at the moment. Shami's dot balls have put the Aussies under pressure.

The momentum is currently in the Indian cricket team's favor. Umesh Yadav's double strike has reduced the home team to 147/8 in 63 overs. Marnus Labuschagne looked set for a big score, however, Yadav dismissed him in the 54th over. Subsequently, he sent Pat Cummins to the dressing room while Mitchell Starc was run out.

It will be interesting to see how many wickets Mohammed Shami takes in the day-night Test. You can follow the live scorecard of the IND v AUS Adelaide Test here.