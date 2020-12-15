Former Australia spinner Shane Warne reckons Australia will win the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. He believes Indian skipper Virat Kohli's absence for the majority of the Test series could prove to be a body blow for the Men in Blue.

The 32-year-old will be heading back to India after the first Test, as he is awaiting the birth of his first child. He is by far India's best batsman across all three formats and has been excellent as a skipper in Test cricket.

Kohli has been at his best while facing the Aussies, especially in their own home conditions. In the 12 Tests that the Indian skipper has played Down Under, he has scored 1274 runs at a brilliant average of 55.39, with six centuries to his name.

Shane Warne believes the Aussies will look to be ruthless against the Indian team in the absence of Virat Kohli.

“Who do I think will win? I think Australia will win in these home conditions. My head sort of says India, my heart says Australia. But I think with Virat Kohli playing only that first Test match, Australia might have a bit too much firepower. I will say 2-1 to Australia,” Shane Warne told Sports Tak.

India deserved to win the series in 2018-19 because they were a better team: Shane Warne

Indian team celebrating after the Test win at Adelaide in 2018-19

The last time India played the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2018-19, they became the first Asian team to win a Test series Down Under, beating Australia 2-1.

Shane Warne said that the Men in Blue were definitely the stronger side back then and deserved to win that series.

“India deserved to win that series a couple of years ago because they were the better team. Virat Kohli, probably the biggest superstar in cricket at the moment, said Test cricket is the most important format of the game,” Shane Warne asserted.

Advertisement

Shane Warne also believes the Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped Indian cricket immensely. According to him, young Indian batsmen have only got better by facing top quality international fast bowlers.

He is excited to see both the teams battle it out against each other for the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"India have now become one of the best sides in the world if not the best in the Test match arena. I think the IPL has helped. All the international fast bowlers coming to play IPL, terrific young batsmen from India facing the quality international fast bowlers. India are producing lots of fast bowlers. I am thoroughly looking for this series," Shane Warne concluded.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played from December 17 at Adelaide and will be a Day-Night encounter. Both the teams will be itching to start well, as gaining the early momentum will be crucial in such a long series.