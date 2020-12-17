Controversy erupted on the very first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Adelaide, as Aussie legend Shane Warne referred to Cheteshwar Pujara as ‘Steve’. The former leg-spinner was slammed for ‘casual racism’.

While commentating for Fox Cricket during the first session of the opening day’s play, Warne referred to India’s No. 3 batsman using the controversial nickname given to him during his county cricket stint with Yorkshire. He was heard saying:

“Cheteshwar Pujara’s name was not the easiest to pronounce and so his English teammates referred to him as ‘Steve’.”

Shane Warne also took a dig at Cheteshwar Pujara after the batsman stopped play as he wanted the sightscreen adjusted. He quipped:

“Look how wide the sightscreen is. Come on, that (cover) can’t be putting him off. Are you for real? That can’t be it! That’s not serious.”

Twitter users clearly weren’t happy with Warne’s comments on Cheteshwar Pujara

Here are some reactions from enraged cricket lovers:

Will Shane Warne apologize for calling Pujara 'Steve'? Or he still hasn't got it? Disgusting. — Yash Mittal 🇮🇳 (@im_yash2307) December 17, 2020

Shane Warne "Master of Contevercey" aging in news. He was on air and referred to the nickname given to Pujara during his county cricket stint.#AUSAvIND — N______Pandey (@nitesh___007) December 17, 2020

Shane Warne trying to persuade Howie and AB that "Steve" is a hilarious nickname for Pujara, and definitely not a key point in the systemic racism present at Yorkshire county is peak One Nation voter territory. #6amCricket #AUSvsIND — Maxwell Charlesworth (@MaxiCricket) December 17, 2020

Warne taking a racist dig at Pujara. Uncouth and classless. — Zahoor Raza (@XahoorRaza) December 17, 2020

Shane Warne cannot stand watching Pujara 😂 — Kyle (@Sir_Hinkson23) December 17, 2020

For the sake of Yorkshiremen and Shane Warne, going to call the Aussie player Pujara Smith. — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) December 17, 2020

Oh ye gods, Warne is cluelessly making jokes about Pujara being called "Steve" at Yorkshire, and how that is "easier to pronounce" than "Cheteshwar".



Hey Warney, you might want to read up on that whole racism scandal at Yorkshire!#AUSvIND — Lea, Leopard that doesn't want to change her spots (@LinuxLea) December 17, 2020

The Aussie commentators get a complete free-ride. Their preparation levels are appalling. Warne, Howard, O'Keefe last time - terrible, terrible commentators. How tough is it to say Pujara? https://t.co/thsaMdZQwP — Sarthak Dev (@devellix) December 17, 2020

And now Sir, the Australian commentators have started indulging in tone deaf racism...like Shane Warne calling Cheteshwar Pujara by the nickname he was referred to when Pujara was playing county cricket for Yorkshire (Steve), despite the fact that Pujara had issues with it 1️⃣ — Abhinav (@abhinav_k316) December 17, 2020

Yikes, Shane Warne. Given everything that's going on, not sure it is the right thing to joke about Pujara being called Steve during his country stint. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 17, 2020

Why is Cheteshwar Pujara being referred to as ‘Steve’ controversial?

On December 5, English cricket county Yorkshire found itself in the midst of controversy. This came about after Taj Butt, a former Yorkshire Cricket Foundation employee disclosed that Cheteshwar Pujara was referred to as a 'Steve' during his stint at the county.

Butt was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo:

"They called every person of colour 'Steve'. Even [India batsman] Cheteshwar Pujara, who joined as an overseas professional, was called a Steve because they could not pronounce his name."

Earlier, former Pakistan-born English cricketer Azeem Rafiq had also opened up about instances of racism at Yorkshire. The 29-year-old revealed that he was on the verge of committing suicide after being targeted because of his race. The serious allegations are being investigated.

Meanwhile at Adelaide, Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for a stubborn 43 from 160 balls, caught at leg gully off Nathan Lyon.

Having won the toss and decided to bat first, India got off to a poor start in the Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

After Mitchell Starc dismissed Prithvi Shaw for a duck, Pat Cummins cleaned up Mayank Agarwal for 17 with a beauty that came back in sharply to beat the latter's defence.