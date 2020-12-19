Former Pakistan speedster, Shoaib Akhtar took to Instagram to slam India's batting display against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series.

"Oye hoye. Itni phentiiii. Embarrassing defeat for India. Must come back very strongly from here," read the caption of Shoaib Akhtar's post.

Speaking in a mix of both Hindi and English, Shoaib Akhtar said that such a batting disaster was embarrassing and not acceptable from a team like India.

The speedster, using the Urdu word 'Phenti', said that team India deserved this setback, and they would remember it for a long, long time.

Akhtar also showered praise on the Australian bowlers and said that did a great job of teaching the Indian batsmen a lesson in the second-innings at Adelaide.

Playing a video of the fall of the Indian wickets on the right side of the screen, Akhtar further said that he supports the Indian batting unit, but is extremely disappointed after today's performance.

India's batting collapse against Australia

The Indian cricket team suffered the humiliation of being restricted to its lowest ever total in Test cricket. The side collapsed to 36/9 in the terminated second innings against Australia on the third morning of the first Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

India's previous lowest score was 42 at Lord's in 1974 against England, commonly referred to in Indian cricket as the "Summer of 42".

To make matters worse, ace pacer Mohammed Shami's series could well be over after he suffered a wrist injury from a short ball from Pat Cummins. Rumors suggest the injury could potentially be a fracture. Shami could not continue and the Indian innings was terminated at 36/9 in 21.2 overs.

After a 53-run first innings lead courtesy of a great bowling display by India, the team suffered a humiliating defeat, defending a target of just 89 runs.

At one stage, India were 26 for 8 and looked like they would match the lowest-ever Test score (26 by New Zealand). However, Hanuma Vihari's boundary helped prevent India from achieving that dubious distinction.