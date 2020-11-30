India lost the second ODI to Australia by 51 runs and have conceded an unassaible 2-0 lead to the Australians in the Dettol ODI Series 2020.

In the second ODI, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Like the previous match, Australian openers Aaron Finch and David Warner started with a bang and made another century partnership in quick time.

Aaron Finch was dismissed off a beautiful delivery by Shami. But what struck viewers was a direct hit from long-off to dismiss David Warner.

In the 26th over, Steve Smith lobbed a delivery by Jadeja towards Shreyas Iyer at long-off. The Aussie batsmen went for a second, taking on Iyer's arm and. But Warner paid the price with his wicket.

The rocket arm from Iyer was precise at the stumps. A diving David Warner couldn't make it in. You can watch the video here:

A Smith masterclass followed as he scored a quick fire 104 in 64 balls. Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell followed up with half centuries as the Australia finished with 389/4 after 50 overs.

The Indian chase was flat. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikar Dhawan started off well, but couldn't convert their starts into a substantial score. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul looked well-set but were dismissed by good deliveries. A few good innings from Iyer, Jadeja, and Pandya weren't enough for the chase as India ended on 338/9 after 50 overs.

India play their next ODI against Australia on the 2nd of December at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.