Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

IND v AUS 2020: 'Shubman Gill should get the nod ahead of KL Rahul as Virat Kohli's replacement for the 2nd Test' - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes Shubman Gill should be preferred over KL Rahul in the middle order
Aakash Chopra believes Shubman Gill should be preferred over KL Rahul in the middle order
Kartik Iyer
ANALYST
Modified 05 Dec 2020, 13:34 IST
News
Advertisement

Former opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Shubman Gill should be preferred ahead of KL Rahul as Virat Kohli's replacement once the Indian captain leaves for home after the first Test against Australia.

He made this observation while responding to viewer questions in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra was asked whether Shubman Gill or KL Rahul should replace Virat Kohli in the second Test match. He responded that the Karnataka batsman could even play the first Test as an opener instead of Prithvi Shaw.

"It is a good question as Kohli will leave after the first Test and who will replace him. But there is a slight catch there about who will be opening in the first Test match, whether it will be Prithvi Shaw or KL Rahul will get his chance there itself."

The reputed commentator added that Shubman Gill should get preference over KL Rahul when it comes to a middle-order spot.

"If you are looking to bat someone in the middle order, I feel Shubman Gill should get the no ahead of KL Rahul."

Aakash Chopra believes KL Rahul has a better chance of playing as an opener

Kl Rahul has played all his Test matches as an opener for the Indian team
Kl Rahul has played all his Test matches as an opener for the Indian team
Advertisement

Aakash Chopra observed that KL Rahul could be considered as a replacement for Prithvi Shaw if the Mumbaikar does not deliver the goods at the top of the order.

"If Prithvi Shaw fails or you want someone to open instead of Prithvi Shaw, if there is a spot as an opener, then KL Rahul."

Aakash Chopra signed off by iterating that when it comes to a place in the middle order, Shubman Gill would pip KL Rahul to the position as the former is higher in the pecking order.

"But in the middle order batting, as they say to go by the rules, in terms of the pecking order Shubman Gill's name after Virat Kohli is ahead of KL Rahul. So, in my opinion Shubman Gill will be my choice."

Although Shubman Gill is yet to make his Test debut, he has an outstanding record in first-class cricket. The Punjab batsman has amassed 2133 runs in the 21 matches he has played at an extraordinary average of 73.55.

Published 05 Dec 2020, 13:34 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Shubman Gill Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Indian Cricket Team for Australian Tour 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी