Having won the toss in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, India got off to the worst possible start as Mitchell Starc dismissed Prithvi Shaw off the second ball of the match.

Prithvi Shaw was clean bowled as he jabbed at an in-swinger bowled on a good length from Starc, and only managed to drag it back onto the stumps.

Following his early dismissal, enraged Indian fans took to Twitter to express their frustration at India backing a struggling Shaw ahead of Shubman Gill and the experienced KL Rahul.

Not just Shaw, even Indian coach Ravi Shastri faced the ire of Twitterati. The former all-rounder had once stated he saw a bit of Sehwag, Sachin and Lara in Shaw.

Twitter users took no time in reminding Shastri of his over-the-top prediction.

Ravi Shastri hilariously trolled after Prithvi Shaw duck

Kid: Uncle what is your biggest achievement?

Starc : I have dismissed Sachin, Sehwag & Lara in one ball.#PrithviShaw #AUSvIND — Keshav (@keshavcric) December 17, 2020

Starc made world record he taken the wicket of lara sachin and sehwag on same delivery. #INDvAUS — सचिन लोंढे (@Plaidsachin) December 17, 2020

Advertisement

Starc is the greatest test bowler.



Got Sachin, Sehwag n Lara at a time in the very 2nd ball of the innings.#IndvsAus#INDvsAUS #PrithviShaw #Starc — Subhash Gowda D (@subhas30d) December 17, 2020

Ravi Shastri before saying this- Us raat apun 2 baje tak piya...



Gill BTW- isko 10 cr milta hai coaching ka 😑 pic.twitter.com/E0ZP3CASDE — Shoronjeet Banerjee (@shoronjeet16) December 17, 2020

Yes! Unfortunately Shaw couldn't be Sehwag! And more unfortunate that Shastri see Sachin & Lara also in him! Give him some time! — VIKASH KUMAR (@vkc1000) December 17, 2020

Advertisement

They said Prithvi shaw is next generation Sachin + Sehwag + Lara . #PrithviShaw #INDvAUS



Me : pic.twitter.com/tDnT0zZIxk — M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) December 17, 2020

The combined package of Sachin-Sehwag-Lara ...what a way to get bowled....someone needs to say to prithvi shaw...Its 'Mitchel stark' ...not 'unadkat' Please stop showing your attitude...and try to survive... — PRASUN GHOSAL (@GhosalPrasun) December 17, 2020

What Ravi Shastri had said about Prithvi Shaw in 2018

Back in October 2018, Ravi Shastri had compared Prithvi Shaw to cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara.

Advertisement

Shaw was named the Man of the Series following the two-Test series against West Indies. The debutant made 134 in the first Test and 70 in the second.

Head coach Shastri was full of praise for Shaw afterwards. He had said:

"When I saw him first, he reminded me a bit of Sachin, and a bit of Viru - and when he walks, there's a bit of Lara.”

The Adelaide Test against Australia is Prithvi Shaw’s fifth match in the longer format of the game. He has so far scored 335 runs in four Tests at an average of 55.83 with one hundred and two fifties.

There were mixed reactions over his selection in the playing XI for the first Test considering he hasn’t been in the best of form.

Having won the toss and decided to bat first, India got off to a poor start in the Day-Night Test at Adelaide. After Starc dismissed Prithvi Shaw for a duck, Pat Cummins cleaned up Mayank Agarwal for 17 with a beauty that came back in sharply and beat the latter's defence.