IND vs AUS 2020: Sachin Tendulkar backs Ajinkya Rahane to succeed as Test captain

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has offered his support to Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the India vs Australia Test series. He backed Rahane to succeed as captain in the absence of Virat Kohli. Speaking to Sports Tak, Sachin Tendulkar highlighted Rahane's past record as captain, while also praising him for having “controlled aggression” while on the field.

Virat Kohli is set to hand over the captaincy to Ajinkya Rahane after the first Test at Adelaide. Kohli will then head back home to India for the birth of his first child, while Ajinkya Rahane will look to make it two successive Test series victories for Team India in Australia.

“Having interacted with Ajinkya Rahane, I know he has a very smart brain, and he is balanced. He is aggressive but it's controlled aggression. Whatever time I have spent with him, I know he is a hard-working player, he takes nothing for granted, and if you're working hard, if you're sincere and honest in your preparation, the result will invariably follow," said Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar’s special advice for Ajinkya Rahane

The 'Master Blaster', while speaking to Times of India, also offered his advice to Ajinkya Rahane as he prepares to take over the leadership duties from Virat Kohli. Sachin Tendulkar advised Ajinkya Rahane to be himself while captaining the Indian side and backed him to trust his cricketing brain during the series.

"Whatever I have seen of Ajinkya over the years, he is a very sincere, hard-working fellow who has a good cricketing brain. He is balanced, he is aggressive, he understands the game, he is methodical. Whatever I have seen I have liked, so my advice would be - 'be yourself'. He has to be himself more than anything else," revealed Sachin Tendulkar.

'Ajinkya and I are on the same page and I’m sure he'll do a tremendous job in my absence,' says #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli on the eve of the first Test against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/S8fmUABfUC — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane is no stranger to Test captaincy. The middle-order batsman famously took charge after Virat Kohli sat out with a shoulder injury in 2017. During that time, Ajinkya Rahane guided India to a comprehensive 8 wicket victory over Australia at Dharamshala. Ajinkya Rahane was also at the helm when India thrashed Afghanistan in their first Test in Bengaluru in 2018.

Ajinkya Rahane is known for his calm demeanour and is a much more reserved personality than Virat Kohli on the field. Fans will be hoping that Rahane’s relaxed nature will help the Indian team do well against Australia. After all, these are series' where tempers can soar easily and controversy is never far away.