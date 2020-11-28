Steve Smith made a roaring return to ODI cricket by playing a swashbuckling knock of 105 runs off just 66 balls. Australia got off to a good start with the bat, with openers Aaron Finch and David Warner adding 156 runs for the first wicket. However, it was Smith's innings that made sure the Aussies kept the momentum going throughout their innings, as he targetted the Indian bowlers and smashed them all around the park.

This innings was different than the usual outings for Smith, as there was no pressure on him to consolidate, thanks to a fantastic start given by the openers. He backed his strengths, went through with his shots, and was just too hot to handle for the Indian bowlers.

Australia, on the back of hundreds from Finch and Smith, posted a mammoth total of 374-6 in their 50 overs. The chase was a difficult one for the Indian batsmen, as they fell short by 66 runs to hand the Aussies a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

"I just found a nice rhythm again. It was just see-ball, hit-ball and obviously, the foundation had been set so I could be quite aggressive. I picked my bowlers and where I wanted to hit them, and just played some good shots to the areas of my strengths," Steve Smith was quoted as saying by PTI.

"There wasn't a whole lot of pressure. Probably, at other times, when I have batted my best, it's been when the team has been under a bit of pressure and I have had to play almost an anchor role to help us get a total," he further added.

Steve Smith relieved to put a disappointing IPL 2020 behind him

Steve Smith had scored just 311 runs in the IPL 2020 season at an average of just 25.91

Steve Smith did not have a great IPL 2020 season for the Rajasthan Royals and was only able to score 311 runs from 14 matches at an average of just 25.91. He admitted that he was trying to be too aggressive in the way he batted, something that does not come naturally to him.

Steve Smith was finally able to find the right grip in one of the practice sessions ahead of the ODI series against India and it worked wonders for him. The former Aussie skipper is hopeful that he will be able to produce more top-notch performances for Australia this summer.

"I haven't felt quite right for a while and maybe that's T20 cricket, trying to be a bit more powerful and probably not playing as much to my strengths as I'd like. So I've been getting myself back to my normal grip and finding it," Steve Smith said.

"It was nice to hit a few in the middle, and spend a bit of time out there and hopefully it holds me in good stead for the rest of the summer," he added.

The second ODI between India and Australia will also be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 29. While Australia will be looking to seal the ODI series with another win, the Men in Blue will be looking to make a strong comeback.