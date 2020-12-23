IND v AUS 2020: 'Stick with a winning side' - Bevan says Australia should retain Matthew Wade-Joe Burns opening pair

The Australia cricket team suffered a significant blow as opener David Warner did not receive medical clearance to play in the second Test starting December 26.

Youngster Will Pucovski has also been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test, which means the Aussies could continue with the makeshift opening duo of Matthew Wade and Joe Burns.

Former Australia batsman Michael Bevan feels that the team management should not consider tinkering with their winning combination.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had posted David Warner's injury update on Instagram earlier today. ICC asked the fans if the Aussies should persist with Matthew Wade and Joe Burns. Michael Bevan replied in the comments section:

"Yes why not. Stick with a winning side."

How did Joe Burns and Matthew Wade perform in the Adelaide Test?

Matthew Wade opened an innings for the first time in his Test career in the first match at the Adelaide Oval. The wicket-keeper scored eight runs off 51 deliveries in the first innings while aggregating 33 runs in the second.

His opening partner Joe Burns was not in good form heading into the Adelaide Test. Burns also got out in single digits during the first innings, but came back in style to record an unbeaten fifty in the second, guiding Australia to an eight-wicket victory.

Notably, the opening pair of Joe Burns and Matthew Wade took the shine off the new ball in the first innings. They stayed out in the middle for 14.1 overs and frustrated the Indian bowlers, scoring only 16 runs.

The Australian team management is likely to stick with the Matthew Wade-Joe Burns opening combo. It will be interesting to see if the duo could better their performance in the second Test in Melbourne.